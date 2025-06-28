Revealed: Lionel Messi 'didn't have one good moment' during PSG spell due to Neymar's rivalry with Kylian Mbappe and World Cup winner no longer being treated like a 'God'

Lionel Messi 'didn't have one good moment' during his Paris Saint-Germain spell due to Neymar's rivalry with Kylian Mbappe. A figure said to be close to the legendary Argentine has offered a rare insight into his uncomfortable two-year stint in the French capital, revealing he felt alienated and undermined amid internal tensions at the club.

Was affected due to tension between Nyemar & Mbappe

