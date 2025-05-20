Lionel Messi named the GOAT as eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo slips to fourth! Argentine superstar takes top spot ahead of Pele, Diego Maradona and Co

Lionel Messi has been named the GOAT by IFFHS, with eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo only able to fill fourth spot on that star-studded list.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine icon is most decorated player of all-time

CR7 considered to be greatest goalscorer

Spent their careers locked in battle to be the best Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱