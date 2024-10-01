This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lionel Messi magic leaves Inter Miami team-mates ‘applauding’ in training – with fellow frontman revealing what it is like to work with Argentine GOAT in MLS L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF The magic possessed by Lionel Messi means that his Inter Miami team-mates are often left “applauding” in training, Leonardo Campana has revealed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great moved to the States in 2023

Made an immediate impact on & off the pitch

Showing no sign of slowing down at age of 37 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below