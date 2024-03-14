Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are ageless wonders! Inter Miami star duo combine for four goal contributions in CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 victory over Nashville SC
Inter Miami advanced to the final eight of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after beating Nashville SC, with both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi starring.
- Inter Miami advances to CCC final eight
- Defeats Nashville SC 5-3 on aggregate
- Messi & Suarez both claim goal and assist