Lionel Messi x James Rodriguez?! Inter Miami have their sights set on signing ex-Real Madrid playmaker in January as David Beckham plots rebuild following MLS play-off heartache
James Rodriguez could reportedly become the next star turn to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, with the MLS outfit considering a January approach.
- Colombian enduring tough time in Spain
- Talk of contract being terminated
- Herons always interested in proven performers