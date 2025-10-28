Lionel Messi issues definitive statement on 2026 World Cup participation as Argentina & Inter Miami superstar makes honest admission on his fitness levels

The diminutive superstar led Argentina to victory in the 2024 Copa America, scoring a crucial semi-final goal despite playing through a injury. And he finished as the top goalscorer in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifiers for the first time in his career, netting eight goals, including a brace against Venezuela in what was likely his final home qualifier. He continued his phenomenal form recently with two assists during a friendly win over Puerto Rico. Now Messi has addressed his hopes with the World Cup looming on the horizon.

He told NBC: "Well, the truth is that yes, it's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup. And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there. I am going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter Miami and see if I can really be 100 per cent. I'm really eager because it's the World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions, so hopefully God will allow me to do it once again."