Lionel Messi runs the show! Inter Miami superstar scores and sets up Lautaro Martinez as Albiceleste ease past Angola in pre-World Cup friendly

Angola, who were celebrating the 50th anniversary of their independence from Portugal, started brightly, and had it not been for a good stop from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, the 50,000-strong crowd may have been heard to Argentina and back.

The hosts were indebted to their own keeper not long after when Hugo Martinez denied Messi with a smart stop. But the Angola number one did not cover himself in glory in the 44th minute when Martinez fired Messi's neat through ball between the stopper's legs from a tight angle.

Inter Miami star Messi went close shortly after the break but the home team were putting up a good fight at The Estádio 11 de Novembro. But the Barcelona legend would not be denied and after Martinez picked up the loose ball, he set up Messi, who buried his shot from 10 yards in the 82nd minute. That ended another year for Argentina, with Lionel Scaloni's side second in the world rankings and already thinking of further glory next summer in north America.