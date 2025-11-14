+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Richie Mills

Lionel Messi runs the show! Inter Miami superstar scores and sets up Lautaro Martinez as Albiceleste ease past Angola in pre-World Cup friendly

Lionel Messi bagged a goal and an assist as Argentina earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory away to Angola. The 2022 World Cup winner is coming towards the end of his illustrious career but the veteran's quality was plain to see as he played an instrumental role in this friendly win on Friday. Both he and Lautaro Martinez scored and turned provider as the Albiceleste marched on once more.

  • Argentina spoil Angola's celebrations

    Angola, who were celebrating the 50th anniversary of their independence from Portugal, started brightly, and had it not been for a good stop from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, the 50,000-strong crowd may have been heard to Argentina and back. 

    The hosts were indebted to their own keeper not long after when Hugo Martinez denied Messi with a smart stop. But the Angola number one did not cover himself in glory in the 44th minute when Martinez fired Messi's neat through ball between the stopper's legs from a tight angle. 

    Inter Miami star Messi went close shortly after the break but the home team were putting up a good fight at The Estádio 11 de Novembro. But the Barcelona legend would not be denied and after Martinez picked up the loose ball, he set up Messi, who buried his shot from 10 yards in the 82nd minute. That ended another year for Argentina, with Lionel Scaloni's side second in the world rankings and already thinking of further glory next summer in north America. 

    The MVP

    Both Martinez and Messi were, arguably, the standout performers for Argentina as they overcame a stubborn Angola side in their backyard. The duo came away with a goal and an assist but the 38-year-old was, perhaps, the bigger threat throughout the match. On another day, he could have had a hat-trick.

  • The big loser

    While Angola gave a good account of themselves, their defending for the goals was a little suspect. For the first, they allowed Martinez to get behind their backline, when they had a good chance to step up, rendering him offside. And for the second, they were all at sea as Martinez found Messi with ease. But Marques was beaten a bit too easily for Argentina's opener, as the ball went through his legs. While this may have been planned, the keeper was hooked at half time and replaced by Neblu.

    Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐