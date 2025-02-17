Lionel Messi set to play for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Sporting KC despite subzero wind chills and heavy snow forecast

AFPJacob SchneiderLionel Messi set to play for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Sporting KC despite subzero wind chills and heavy snow forecastL. MessiSporting Kansas CityInter Miami CFSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupMajor League SoccerThe Herons will play in Kansas City Tuesday evening for Leg 1 of the opening round, but frigid conditions await them in the midwestArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowInter Miami play SKC in CONCACAF Champions Cup Tuesday eveningForecast has negative temperatures, a massive snow in forecastMascherano says Messi 'will play' in matchGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now