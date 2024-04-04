Another team-mate for Lionel Messi incoming? Inter Miami can sign extra foreign player after buying new slot for from MLS rivals Montreal

(C)GettyImagesAditya GokhaleAnother team-mate for Lionel Messi incoming? Inter Miami can sign extra foreign player after buying new slot for from MLS rivals MontrealInter Miami CFLionel MessiMajor League SoccerCF MontrealTransfersInter Miami have acquired a new slot for another foreign player after trading the spot with Montreal CF.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowInter Miami acquire new foreign player spotTraded for $150,000 General Allocation MoneyComplete the deal with Montreal CF