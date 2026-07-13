AFP
'I feel it in my bones!' - Lionel Messi warned England will 'put him to bed' as Joe Cole confidently predicts victory over Argentina in World Cup semi-final
Cole's bold prediction for Atlanta showdown
Expectations are reaching fever pitch as England prepare for their fourth World Cup semi-final, and Cole is leading the charge with a fearless prediction. Speaking on The Rest is Football, the former Chelsea and West Ham winger insisted that Thomas Tuchel's men have exactly what it takes to nullify the greatest player in history. "We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed," Cole told the podcast. "We’re going to put him to bed."
When fellow pundit Micah Richards cautioned him against such a statement, Cole refused to back down. "We are, 100 per cent," he added. "I’m saying it now, England are going to the World Cup final, we’ve got too much pace for Argentina and we’re going to beat them, I feel it in my bones!"
- AFP
The road to the semi-final
England reached this stage following a 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway, where a Jude Bellingham brace proved decisive. While the performance was far from vintage, the result kept the dream of a first World Cup trophy since 1966 alive. Argentina, meanwhile, endured an even more grueling path, needing extra time to overcome a resilient Switzerland side that had been reduced to ten men after Breel Embolo’s dismissal.
Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez eventually ended Swiss resistance, though Messi failed to find the net for the first time in the tournament during that match. Despite that blank, the veteran remains the joint-top scorer in the current tournament alongside France captain Kylian Mbappe with eight goals. His presence looms large over Wednesday's clash, but Cole believes England's defensive structure can withstand the pressure.
Conflicting views on England's status
While Cole's optimism is through the roof, not everyone is convinced that England are clear favorites. Former Scotland international Ally McCoist offered a more measured assessment of the remaining teams, ranking England behind some of their European rivals. "At this moment in time, England are the third-best team left in the tournament," McCoist noted. "France look like the best team in the tournament but concentrate on the semi-final.
"But the good news is you’re playing a team that I think you’re better than. I think England are better than Argentina. Defensively, Argentina aren’t great but going forward, we know Messi is capable of doing something out of nowhere and that’s the thing you have to guard against. But what a game we’ve got to look forward to there."
- (C)Getty images
Messi relishing 'special' Three Lions clash
The man at the center of the storm is equally excited about the fixture. Messi has already noted that this semi-final is "special" as he prepares for his first meeting with the Three Lions. "Playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special," Messi said. "Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too. And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."
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