‘Don’t have to be Lionel Messi’ - Why Brenden Aaronson is perfect for Leeds as USMNT star is challenged to provide vital assistance for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

That has become Leeds' mantra as a collective. Daniel Farke and his board have completed plenty of shrewd transfer business, allowing a fiercely competitive squad to be assembled at Elland Road.

Premier League status was retained with relatively little fuss last season, following a slow start, with tactical tinkering delivering the required end result. More additions were made during the latest window, allowing an unbeaten start - in league action - to be enjoyed.

Aaronsen has been among the goals, with his account for 2026-27 being opened in a Carabao Cup third-round defeat at Chelsea. He was rewarded over the summer with a new contract through to 2029.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable reversal in fortune with Leeds, having suffered relegation during his debut campaign and attracted criticism for immediately heading out on loan. He returned to help seal the Championship title in 2024-25.