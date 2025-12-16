Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi's 'bar reset to higher level'! Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas reveals ambitious goals for 2026 season after 'epic' MLS Cup triumph
MLS Cup winners: Additions being made alongside Messi
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi led the way again for Inter Miami in 2025. Having previously inspired Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield triumphs, he helped to land the ultimate prize at the end of a nerve-shredding play-off campaign.
The Vancouver Whitecaps were seen off in the MLS Cup final at Chase Stadium, as the Herons prepare to bid farewell to that venue and move into a new purpose-built home. Argentine GOAT Messi will be back for more after signing a three-year contract extension.
Former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have headed into retirement, with it possible that Luis Suarez will join them, but ex-Real Madrid and Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has been acquired and prolific Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is said to be registering on the recruitment radar.
Mas promises more to come from Messi and Co
Managing owner Jorge Mas has posted on social media of Inter Miami's present success and building towards an even brighter future: “Post championship reflection… What an epic run to become MLS Cup champions!!!!… our last 9 games was an example of the excellence we expect… 33 goals, a plus 25 goal differential and in moments the best futbol we’ve ever played… but the best version of your Inter Miami is yet to come… we cannot and will not stay static.. we promise our fans and ‘La familia’ that we will reload in 26’ as our primary goal is to win the ConcaChampions and qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup… Stay tuned as the bar is reset to a higher level!!!… Adelante y Vamos!”
Beckham reacts to making history in MLS
Co-owner Sir David Beckham, who won the MLS Cup as a player with the LA Galaxy, said of making history in South Florida: “It has to be one of the greatest moments in my career to have won it as a player and now to have won it as an owner.
“One of the things was obviously me going to LA, but then the next one was me owning the team and my promise to America and to MLS was to bring the best player, and we brought the best player and now we've had success. Tonight is just one of those nights that I'll never forget.
“When I first came here almost 20 years ago, I knew that there was going to be a challenge, but in all honesty, I knew the potential [that] America had for this sport. I always promised the commissioner that my commitment wasn't just to the Galaxy, it was to improving and making this sport stronger in this country.”
The Manchester United and England legend added: “It's the ultimate dream. To have been able to play our last game in the MLS in our stadium tonight and win the MLS Cup - you couldn't have written it.”
MVP Messi: More magic to come in 2026
Messi claimed Golden Boot and MVP honours in 2025 - becoming the first man to claim successive Player of the Year titles - while taking his record-shattering haul of major honours to 47.
He said of making dreams come true in Miami: “Three years ago, I decided to come to MLS, and today we are MLS champions. We reached the semi-finals of the [CONCACAF] Champions Cup. Last year, we went out early in the league and were eliminated in the first round. This year, winning the MLS was one of our main objectives.
“The team made a huge effort - it was a very long year, with many matches - and we were up to the task all season. This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for. It’s very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it.”
Messi can now enjoy a break during the off-season, with the start of that seeing him head to India. He will be raring to go at the start of the 2026 campaign, with a World Cup title defence with Argentina also being factored into the equation.
