Lionel Messi & Argentina were 'lucky' to win Qatar World Cup & Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have 'stronger chance' of glory in 2026, claims Wesley Sneijder
Will Messi & Ronaldo grace the 2026 World Cup?
The countdown is on to another meeting of the best players on the planet. FIFA’s flagship event is preparing to head to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer - with 48 teams taking part in an expanded format.
The expectation is that Messi and Ronaldo will form part of that gathering. CR7 has stated that he expects his sixth World Cup to be his last, as he will be 41 by the time that the tournament gets underway, but has been showing no sign of slowing down with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.
Messi is yet to confirm that he will form part of Argentina’s title defence, with the 38-year-old now plying his club trade in MLS for Inter Miami. Many are tipping him to make Lionel Scaloni’s squad, with a 200th international cap in the process of being chased down.
Got lucky: Why Sneijder is backing Ronaldo over Messi
Messi has already reached the pinnacle of world football, having got his hands on the trophy that he coveted most in 2022, with the all-time great caring little what the likes of Sneijder think about his glorious achievement.
The ex-Netherlands and Real Madrid playmaker has, however, told AdventureGamers when turning the clock backwards and forwards: “Portugal have a very strong team. For me they are one of the favourites so then I would say Cristiano Ronaldo has the stronger chance of winning the next World Cup compared to Lionel Messi. It was a great World Cup for Argentina in Qatar but they were a bit lucky as well. I think overall Portugal is a better team.”
Should Messi have eight Ballons d'Or? Sneijder thinks not
This is not the first time that Sneijder has questioned Messi’s claims to the most prestigious of honours. The Dutchman helped Jose Mourinho’s legendary Inter side to a Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble in 2010 and believes those exploits should have earned him a Golden Ball.
Sneijder has previously said: “It was a little unfair that I was not crowned with the 2010 Ballon d'Or and Messi won it. Although I'm not the guy who cries about that: the Ballon d'Or is an individual award, and what I prefer is to win collective trophies. If I had to choose between the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or, I would choose the Champions League that I won. I am very happy with that title.”
GOAT targets: Messi & Ronaldo tipped to reach 1,000 goals
Sneijder has seen Messi move on to eight Ballons d’Or, while Ronaldo has five in his collection. They are both still going strong, with there individual targets for them to chase down.
Ronaldo has made no secret of the fact that he wants to reach 1,000 career goals, with Messi also being backed to hit four figures in that department before history-making boots are hung up for the final time.
Sneijder has said: “I think that's the next goal for both of them, 100%. Cristiano won’t stop before reaching the thousand goals. Messi has signed another two year deal. He will definitely reach one thousand goals as well.
“It's nice that we are still talking about this rivalry with one in MLS and the other in Saudi. They are two big stars and now they’re chasing a different goal of reaching 1,000 goals. Amazing. Maybe we see about counting their assists to find out who can get to 2,000 first.”
Ronaldo has committed to a contact at Al-Nassr that is set to keep him into the Middle East until the summer of 2027. Messi, meanwhile, has agreed fresh terms with Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season.
