FBL-USA-MLS-MIAMI-CHARLOTTEAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lionel Messi accused of calling MLS referee a 'son of a b*tch' as Inter Miami star erupts with rage after late controversy in draw with Charlotte FC

L. MessiInter Miami CFInter Miami CF vs Charlotte FCCharlotte FCMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi has been accused of firing an X-rated insult at the referee during Inter Miami's MLS clash against Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi lost his cool at full-time
  • Insulted referee which led to him being cautioned
  • Inter Miami hold Charlotte to a 1-1 draw
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below