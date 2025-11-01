'I have so much desire to be there' - Lionel Messi lays out exactly what will be required for him to play at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina as question marks remain over Inter Miami superstar's involvement

Elsewhere in the interview, Romano asked Messi about his future at Inter Miami after the Argentine recently committed to a new three-year deal with the MLS outfit.

“The truth is that I’m happy [to sign a new contract] and it was an easy decision. Because we’re doing very well, both in the family, in the day-to-day, in the life we lead and in the club as well, you know? Enjoying myself and feeling good physically and having positive results.

“And the truth is that being able to continue playing here, and continue to help the club grow, after everything that has happened since my arrival, and that of the other team-mates, which was a very big change, is something very nice, so I’m very happy.

“The truth is no, it wasn’t difficult because from what I’m telling you, I’m very happy here, so we hope to continue contributing to this growth, both on and off the field.

“Hopefully we can achieve the image of [Inter Miami with the trophy in the] MLS Cup. Because it would be great for the club to be able to achieve it, because it would help with the entire growth process that the club has undergone in recent years. Winning an important title for the club would be spectacular for the entire locker room. On a personal level, winning another title would be extraordinary. So hopefully we’ll put up a picture like that."