Lille consider legal action after 'dangerous' tackle leaves Tiago Santos with season-ending ACL injury

Les Dogues released a blistering statement condemning what they described as a "dangerous" tackle, taking direct aim at officiating standards while confirming they are exploring every legal avenue to seek compensation.

Demanding accountability from refereeing bodies and standing firmly behind their stricken defender, Lille stated: "The circumstances of the incident and the lack of any sanction raise serious questions for the club.

"LOSC are exploring all possible legal avenues and reserves the right to take any legal action necessary to obtain compensation for its losses. It will support Tiago in any steps he decides to take to defend his rights."