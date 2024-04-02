Ligue 1 top scorers: 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe, Folarin Balogun & players with most goals in France

GOAL brings you this season's leading marksmen in the MLS - who will come out on top?

The 2023-24 French top-flight season is ongoing and the heated race for the Ligue 1 crown has begun, as well as the battle to earn the crown of the league’s top goal-scorer.

Kylian Mbappe was the runaway winner of last season’s award with his 29 goals firing Paris Saint-Germain to yet another French Ligue 1 title. His nearest challenger was surprisingly Alexandre Lacazette, the Lyon forward just missing out again with 27 strikes to his name.

Mbappe leads the way yet again and is the man to beat among the Ligue 1 top scorers for the 2023/24 season as he looks to scoop his sixth straight Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, a raft of prolific goal-getters, such as Lacazette, Jonathan David, Wissam Ben Yedder, Tarem Moffi, and Folarin Balogun, are determined to give the French superstar a good run for his money as they push their way up in the goal-scoring charts this time around.

As the 2023-24 campaign rumbles on, GOAL is on hand to monitor the exploits of the most prolific marksmen in France.