Liga MX Apertura 2025 Final preview: Can Toluca repeat - or will Tigres claim their ninth crown?

Tigres – Key to Success

Guido Pizarro’s side must contain Toluca’s attacking firepower and prove why they finished the Apertura 2025 as the league’s best defense, allowing only 16 goals. However, their road form remains a concern: they lost 3-0 to Xolos in the first leg of the quarterfinals and drew 1-1 at Cruz Azul in the semifinal opener. Tigres must be a significantly better visiting team if they want to lift the trophy on Sunday at Toluca’s fortress.

Toluca – Key to Success

Toluca enter the final as slight favorites. They have been the most consistent and well-balanced team in Liga MX throughout 2025. Their only major concern is the possible absence of their best player, Alexis Vega, who has yet to recover from an injury that has sidelined him for the entire Liguilla. His absence would be a significant blow, but Antonio Mohamed has managed the playoffs impressively without him. Even so, Vega’s potential return - whether in the first leg or the decisive match - could tilt the balance in Toluca’s favor.