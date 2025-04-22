Mathis AmougouGetty Images Sport
Liam Rosenior & Strasbourg set to benefit from Chelsea link again as Blues planning to send two more wonderkids - including highly-rated midfielder Mathis Amougou - to Ligue 1 club

Chelsea are planning on sending more wonderkids to Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg following the success of Andrey Santos.

  • Santos to leave Strasbourg and return to Chelsea
  • Blues impressed by Brazilian's displays in France
  • Clubs connected by ownership group
