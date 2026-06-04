Liam Delap wants 'at least another season' at Chelsea to prove worth to Xabi Alonso despite bleak 'easier to move on' transfer status

Delap remains committed to proving himself at Chelsea and is keen to stay at least another season to silence his critics, according to BBC. The 23-year-old forward arrived in west London with high expectations but has seen his stock fall after a campaign defined more by injury and frustration than goals.

Despite the difficult start, the former Man City player is not looking for an escape route. He has recently consolidated his life in the area by deciding to buy a house locally, signaling a long-term intention to make his move to the Blues a success. Delap is said to be eager to work under Xabi Alonso, who will officially take the reins at Chelsea on July 1.



