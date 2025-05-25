'Everyone has been talking a lot of sh*t!' - Levi Colwill hits back at Chelsea critics with X-rated statement on live TV after scoring winner at Nottingham Forest to seal Champions League qualification
Levi Colwill has hit out at Chelsea's critics for "talking sh*t" after his goal at Nottingham Forest secured his side Champions League football.
- Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 1-0
- Secure Champions League qualification
- Colwill hits out at club's critics