Leroy Sane looking for one last 'good time' with Harry Kane & Co as Galatasaray-bound winger bids farewell to Bayern Munich in middle of Club World Cup campaign
Leroy Sane says he will "miss" his Bayern Munich team-mates and hoped to enjoy his last evening with them ahead of his move to Galatasaray.
- Sane leaves Bayern Munich after five seasons
- Joins Galatasaray on a free transfer
- Will leave despite Club World Cup campaign ongoing