Victor ValdesGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Legendary Barcelona goalkeeper who also played for Man Utd makes return to management after four-year absence as he joins promotion-chasing Spanish minnows

V. ValdesReal AvilaBarcelonaLaLigaSegunda Federacion

Four years after his last managerial role, legendary Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes has returned to coaching with a fourth division team in Spain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Valdes returns to management
  • Will be coaching a team from Spain's fourth tier
  • Previously worked as a youth coach in Barca's academy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches