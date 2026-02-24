LEGACY: Barcelona back at the heart of Spain's World Cup hopes after combining with Real Madrid for 2010 triumph

To understand the impact of Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2010, one must look closely at the Spanish national team. Twelve of the 23 players called up by La Roja for that World Cup came from these two clubs, and this concentration of talent allowed Spain to play balanced, dominant football with a clear identity.

From Real Madrid, the pillars were Iker Casillas, a goalkeeper with supernatural reflexes and unquestionable leadership; Sergio Ramos, a defender with an imposing presence, capable of leading from the back and stepping up in key moments; Raul Albiol and Alvaro Arbeloa, reliable tactical pieces who provided balance; and Xabi Alonso, a maestro in midfield who was able to control the tempo of the game with precise passes and vision.

From Barcelona, the influence was equally decisive, made up of Víctor Valdes, a goalkeeper known for his security and clean ball distribution; Carles Puyol, the heart of the team as an example of effort and commitment; Gerard Pique, a central defender with tactical intelligence and leadership skills; Sergio Busquets, the perfect pivot, responsible for recovering possession and distributing play; Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, the architects of Tiki-Taka, capable of managing possession, generating space, and controlling the game’s tempo; and Pedro, a fast winger with great finishing ability who was capable of changing the course of a match in seconds.

Vicente del Bosque knew how to combine the best of both worlds, Barcelona’s precision and control with Madrid’s strength and solidity. Spain controlled possession, pressed across the pitch, and capitalised on every opponent’s mistake. This combination made Spain practically unstoppable.

The world title was no coincidence; it was the result of meticulous planning, world-class talent, and a perfectly executed style of play. For Barcelona, that 2010 season marked the beginning of a golden era that it now seeks to replicate, this time with young Spanish players heading towards the 2026 World Cup.