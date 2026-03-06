Getty
Leeds United legend explains Elland Road commodity that is worth more than any transfer - and why it might help to keep the Whites in the Premier League
Something to shout about: Leeds delivering for passionate fan base
Championship title glory was savoured last season when accumulating 100 points and booking return tickets to the top-flight in silverware-winning style. Remaining competitive back among the elite of English football was never going to be easy.
Leeds have, however, pieced together a squad that blends match-altering ability with boundless energy - with the noise that sweeps down from steep-sided stands during every home game helping to deliver the most sought-after of commodities: marginal gains.
With the Whites not yet in a position to match the spending power of rivals that think nothing of investing billions of pounds across a relatively small number of transfer windows, they are having to get creative in the pursuit of precious points.
Value has been found in the recruitment market - through the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach - but Leeds’ best piece of business has been giving a loyal fan base something to shout about.
Why Elland Road atmosphere is worth more than any transfer
Title-winning former Leeds star McAllister admits as much, with the legendary Scottish midfielder - speaking in association with Grosvenor Casino - telling GOAL when asked if a bouncing Elland Road is worth more than a big-money transfer: “Absolutely. Elland Road is a fantastic place to play football and I think when the fans see that there's a group of players on that pitch - you can debate the levels of players that Leeds have got at the moment compared to players they've had in the past - but as soon as that crowd feel that they're living the start of the game and the people that come on during the game are giving everything to them, you'll get unbelievable support.
“First and foremost, that's what they want to see. They obviously want to see attractive football, they want to see people doing individual talent and stuff, but I think where they are at the moment, they're in a fight and they've got a gap to the teams below them. My feeling is they've got enough, but they'll only have enough if that crowd stay with them and I think Daniel's got that. I think he's proven that this year.”
Tactical tweak: Farke quietened exit talk with brave decisions
McAllister added on the tactical tweak that has served Leeds well this season, with Farke - who was facing questions of his future at one stage - proving that he is not afraid to make big decisions while operating under the brightest of spotlights: “There was that change at the Etihad where they flipped it to a back three, when they were taking a bit of a beating [against Manchester City], and they just changed and started getting the ball forward to Calvert-Lewin a wee bit quicker. That sort of flipped their season.
“It was interesting watching the other night against Sunderland. I thought they were a wee bit safe and maybe trying to protect the draw rather than going for Sunderland. Sunderland, it wasn't a great game, so I think they'll learn from that. I think if they're a wee bit more brave and get the ball to Calvert-Lewin and get some decent service into him, he'll be another catalyst, along with the crowd to keep Leeds in the Premier League.”
Leeds fixtures 2025-26: Crucial run-in for the Whites
Leeds’ 1-0 defeat against Sunderland has left them 15th in the table, three places and as many points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining on their schedule. They still have most of the teams around them left to play - including Wolves, Burnley, West Ham, Tottenham, Brighton and Crystal Palace.
Attention is, however, about to switch to FA Cup matters, with the Whites hoping that their fabled home atmosphere will help to carry them through a fifth-round tie with Championship side Norwich on Sunday and into the quarter-finals.
