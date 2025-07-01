Lee Carsley, future England manager: Under-21s boss deserves Three Lions job after Thomas Tuchel having masterminded second European Championship triumph

The Young Lions reinvented themselves at this summer's tournament, and Carsley has shown himself a qualified and capable coach at international level

For the first time since 1984, England's Under-21s have retained the European Championship, succeeding where the senior men's side have failed over their last two continental tournaments.

Despite a slow start in Slovakia, the Young Lions ended the Euros as champions again, ousting Germany 3-2 in a pulsating final. Harvey Elliott was the star of the show and won Player of the Tournament, but a fair chunk of praise should also go to head coach Lee Carsley.

There was scrutiny over the 51-year-old following his mixed interim spell in charge of the senior side in the autumn of 2024, but he has again proved his credentials by claiming silverware. Now, he has put himself in the best position to think about taking the Three Lions job on a permanent basis some day.