Finland v England - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2Getty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

'Lee Carsley just said f*ck it' - England fans slam 'criminal' inclusion in Three Lions squad as Thomas Tuchel told to 'take over already'

EnglandUEFA Nations League BK. WalkerT. Tuchel

Lee Carsley's England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures has been met with a wave of concern.

  • Carsley's final England squad announced
  • Three Lions face Greece & Republic of Ireland
  • Tuchel takes over in January 2025
