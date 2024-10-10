Lee Carsley is out of his depth - England's attacking experiment has failed! Winners and losers as the Three Lions are tamed by Greece in humiliating defeat

Thursday night's Nations League defeat brought England crashing back to Earth after a promising set of September results

England's 2-1 loss at home to Greece on Thursday served as a slice of humble pie. Following relegation from the top division of the Nations League, the Three Lions were expected to waltz through their group and win promotion at the first time of asking.

But those hopes have now taken an almighty blow with this surprise defeat. The hosts were without usual captain Harry Kane through injury and their stacked attack struggled to come up with the requisite answers needed to unlock their stubbornly dangerous visitors.

Greece were excellent value for the win and if anything were a tad unlucky not to have succeeded with a larger margin of victory, with three goals ruled out for marginal offside calls.

The post-mortem of England's loss will not be pretty, and there are plenty of questions that need answering ahead of Sunday's trip to Finland.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium...