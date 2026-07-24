'I must be going crazy!' - Leandro Paredes admits he could quit Argentina after World Cup heartbreak as controversial star blasts conspiracy theories

Speaking to ESPN, Paredes first addressed the physical toll of his campaign, detailing how he managed a fractured rib to keep himself available for selection: "The first few days were tough because I had a small fracture, but now I'm feeling better. The severe pain was in the first few days after the match against Egypt, and we managed it well with orthopaedic specialists and staff to hold out for as long as I could."

The veteran midfielder then went on to dismiss external rumours and conspiracy theories surrounding Argentina's run, while openly acknowledging Spain's superiority in the final and reflecting on his country's eight-year cycle: "If I listened to everything out there, I must be going crazy.

"Everything that was said before, during, and after the World Cup... We had a great World Cup. Spain was superior to us in the final, they are fair winners, and all that's left for us is to appreciate what we accomplished over these eight years. It was a spectacular cycle, a pleasure to be part of, and it will surely sink in later."