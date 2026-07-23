Will Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo grace the 2030 World Cup? Future prediction made by former MLS & Premier League star in ‘winning trophies’ admission

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo will be 45 when FIFA’s flagship competition takes centre stage once more. His eternal rival, South American superstar Messi, is set to turn 43 in four years’ time.

Given all that they have achieved across their remarkable careers to date, it seems foolish to rule anything out when it comes to a couple of iconic figures. Time will, however, catch up with them eventually.

Ronaldo still has a year left to run on his contract at Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr, and has offered no indication that retirement is being considered, while Messi is tied to terms at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami through 2028.

New Portugal boss Jorge Jesus - who worked with CR7 in the Middle East last season - has left the door open for the most iconic of No.7s to extend his international career through Euro 2028. The Argentina camp is hoping to see Messi add to his haul of 207 caps.

It may be that both legends play on for now, with no big decisions being rushed into. The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Portugal - making it a spectacle that holds added appeal to Ronaldo. Messi has just savoured final heartache and missed out on a second global title.