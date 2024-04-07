Leah Williamson tells Beth Mead to 'never stop holding my hand' after Arsenal defender return to Wembley with Lionesses for first time since ACL injury comeback
Arsenal's Leah Williamson made her return to the Lionesses squad after almost a year as she made the bench for their clash against Sweden.
- Williamson returns to Wembley with England
- Mead congratulates team-mate after ACL return
- Arsenal pair trained together during recovery