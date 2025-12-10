Lay off Lamine Yamal! Barcelona superstar being unhappy at substitution shows he has Cristiano Ronaldo-esque elite mentality & Hansi Flick would be wise NOT to interfere

Yamal missed a total of five minutes at the end of the Champions League win over the German side at Camp Nou on Tuesday, but that did not stop him from showing his frustrations after his number was held up in the 89th minute. His night was fruitful, providing an assist, creating two chances, and having 110 touches of the ball, but it's not the first time his emotions have seemingly got the better of him. A few weeks ago, in the 3-1 win over Alaves - a game in which Yamal scored - he pulled off a similar stunt, giving a stone-faced look at his manager as he walked straight past him and to the bench. That night, the 18-year-old admitted he was frustrated with how he played, and that he holds himself to higher standards. The match against Frankfurt looks to be a similar situation, with Yamal proving he has a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque mentality, that there is always room for improvement, and he wants to be on the pitch for every minute possible.

That will not stop Flick from bringing his brightest talent off if he feels it is necessary, as he explained after Tuesday night's clash. He said: "We changed Lamine with a few minutes to go because he was booked and it was late," the German said. "If he was a bit annoyed, then I fully understand and I like it. I was a player too. It's fully acceptable, not a problem." Yamal is not the only star in La Liga to have erratic reactions to being hooked. Vinicius Junior has often caused a stir with his outbursts of emotion on the pitch, and it almost always comes down to the big-name players feeling like they have more to contribute. More often than not in modern football, the player outlasts the manager, and in Flick's case, he must manage Yamal carefully to avoid his own early dismissal. To his credit, he's doing everything right up to now.