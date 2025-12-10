Getty/GOAL
Lay off Lamine Yamal! Barcelona superstar being unhappy at substitution shows he has Cristiano Ronaldo-esque elite mentality & Hansi Flick would be wise NOT to interfere
Yamal hooked in Champions League
Yamal missed a total of five minutes at the end of the Champions League win over the German side at Camp Nou on Tuesday, but that did not stop him from showing his frustrations after his number was held up in the 89th minute. His night was fruitful, providing an assist, creating two chances, and having 110 touches of the ball, but it's not the first time his emotions have seemingly got the better of him. A few weeks ago, in the 3-1 win over Alaves - a game in which Yamal scored - he pulled off a similar stunt, giving a stone-faced look at his manager as he walked straight past him and to the bench. That night, the 18-year-old admitted he was frustrated with how he played, and that he holds himself to higher standards. The match against Frankfurt looks to be a similar situation, with Yamal proving he has a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque mentality, that there is always room for improvement, and he wants to be on the pitch for every minute possible.
That will not stop Flick from bringing his brightest talent off if he feels it is necessary, as he explained after Tuesday night's clash. He said: "We changed Lamine with a few minutes to go because he was booked and it was late," the German said. "If he was a bit annoyed, then I fully understand and I like it. I was a player too. It's fully acceptable, not a problem." Yamal is not the only star in La Liga to have erratic reactions to being hooked. Vinicius Junior has often caused a stir with his outbursts of emotion on the pitch, and it almost always comes down to the big-name players feeling like they have more to contribute. More often than not in modern football, the player outlasts the manager, and in Flick's case, he must manage Yamal carefully to avoid his own early dismissal. To his credit, he's doing everything right up to now.
Following in CR7's footsteps
Ironically, Yamal plays for Real Madrid's biggest rivals, but there are a lot of clear similarities between him and the great Cristiano Ronaldo. Like the Portuguese superstar, Yamal wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to show emotion. All he cares about is winning, not emulating those who came before him. Barca's No.10 went out of his way to claim he does not want to be Lionel Messi, the man who wore his shirt number for so many years in Spain and to such incredibly high standards. He said: "I think that Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time, but he also knows that I’m a good player. There will be mutual respect if we play against each other. He knows that I’m not trying to be him, to play like him, or wear the 10 like him. I want to follow my own path."
The truly elite players in football want to be involved in every minute of every game across the season; that much has been evident in Yamal's time at the top so far. At 18, he has played over 8,000 minutes, significantly more than most players of his age, due to his astonishing breakthrough at just 15 years old. For that reason, Flick's decision to rest him at every available opportunity is somewhat justified. But what the German might find, going forward, is that Yamal's demands will increase, as he grows older, gets even better, and becomes a more globally recognised figure in the sport. When that moment comes, it will be better to just step back and let him shine.
Overwhelming support for Barca's wonderkid
The consensus across social media is that Flick handled Yamal's frustrations in the media well enough - another clear indicator that it would be wise for the Blaugrana head coach not to get on the wrong side of the evolving superstar. One fan, @BEANle, explained his interpretation of the moment: "Lamine Yamal wasn't mad he’s just passionate. Kids who love the game never want to come off and that fire is exactly what makes him special."
Another, @DKostanjsak, reminded everything of the importance of the Barca man, adding: "Lamine Yamal is still the biggest game breaker in the world of football. His ability to flip the script from 0 to 100 is one of Barcelona's biggest weapons. But it's up to Flick to maximise that. At the moment, we're not getting the most out of the world's best."Finally, @Ayse_Crypt said: "Barca fans should be relieved. We finally have a young talent who doesn’t hide when things get tough. He wants every minute, every duel, every moment. These are the guys who become club pillars."
A long career ahead
Unless there is a dramatic change, Yamal is going to be a Barcelona player for a long time. He has the ability to smash records, both in Spain and Europe, but only if he is given the freedom to grow into a role filled by Messi before him. As much as he might not be fond of them, the Messi comparisons aren't going anywhere. Lamine Yamal is going to be a name associated with football for the next decade at least, and it is not too-far fetched to suggest he could go on to become one of the greatest players of all time. While no player is bigger than the club, the support of the manager in ignoring the minor misdemeanors is only going to help Yamal on that path to legendary status. And Flick, for now, appears to have it spot on.
