Lauren James gets Ballon d'Or billing after stunning Lionesses return as Chelsea star is compared to England icon ahead of Euro 2025 kick-off
Lauren James made a dazzling return to action in England’s emphatic 7-0 win over Jamaica, instantly showing her “Ballon d’Or” quality just days before Euro 2025. The Chelsea star, back from a hamstring injury, delivered a moment of brilliance with a sublime assist, prompting praise from Karen Carney, who compared her to Lionesses legend Kelly Smith.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lauren James shines on return with stunning assist display
- Karen Carney compares her talent to Kelly Smith
- England boost Euro hopes with dominant 7-0 victory