'Weren't talking tactics!' - Lauren Hemp reveals what Prince William asked her when Lionesses star was collecting MBE

Getty ImagesMitchell Fretton'Weren't talking tactics!' - Lauren Hemp reveals what Prince William asked her when Lionesses star was collecting MBELauren HempEnglandWomen's footballManchester City WomenLauren Hemp says Prince William asked how many goals she scored this season when awarding her with an MBE.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHemp made MBE for services to footballHonoured by Prince William at Windsor CastleSpoke about campaign with Manchester CityArticle continues below