Angel City FC  v San Diego Wave FCGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

"I would be open to it" - San Diego Wave's Landon Donovan expresses interest in coaching USMNT or USWNT

L. DonovanUSAUSANWSLSan Diego Wave FC

The U.S. Soccer legend has shared that he loves coaching, and would love to be on the touchline for his nation one day.

  • Landon Donovan recently appointed SD Wave manager
  • Shares with Alexi Lalas he wants to coach U.S. national team
  • 42-year-old focused on present, not future
