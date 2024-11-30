GFX Yamal MessiGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Lamine Yamal shows off special edition Lionel Messi boots as Barcelona wonderkid is one of only 10 players who can wear new range

L. YamalBarcelonaLaLigaL. Messi

Lamine Yamal was spotted wearing an exclusive pair of boots bearing Lionel Messi's name during Barcelona's loss to Las Palmas.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Yamal spotted wearing boots with Messi's name
  • Barca teen one of 10 selected to wear them
  • Winger returned from injury in La Liga loss
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱