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‘I am not Lamine’ - Raphinha admits he can’t match ‘special’ Yamal as Barcelona wonderkid sits out Real Madrid Clasico clash through injury
Managing expectations in Yamal’s absence
Yamal has become the undisputed face of Barcelona’s creative spark this season, leaving a massive void in Hansi Flick’s starting XI as he continues to recover from injury. While Raphinha is the natural candidate to occupy the right flank, the former Leeds United man was quick to distance himself from comparisons with the 18-year-old wonderkid.
“If I play on the right wing, don’t expect anything special because I am not Lamine. Lamine is a star and the things he does,” Raphinha admitted with refreshing honesty in an interview with Movistar as quoted by Sport.
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The long road back from injury
Raphinha’s journey back to the Clasico stage has been difficult following a physical setback suffered while on international duty. The winger was sidelined after picking up an injury during a friendly with Brazil in the United States, a blow that forced him to miss the crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid earlier in the campaign.
After a period of rehabilitation in his homeland, the winger is finally ready to contribute, though he admits he is not yet at 100 per cent. Speaking on his current condition, he said: “The rival suits me, maybe. I am looking for my best version again. I’m still a little short. We expect it to be a quite complicated match, they still have mathematical possibilities of winning the league, so they are not going to give us anything. If we win, let’s celebrate the league.”
Commitment to the Blaugrana cause
Despite constant transfer speculation linking him with moves to the Premier League or Saudi Arabia, Raphinha used the pre-match build-up to reiterate his loyalty to the Catalan giants. With a contract that runs for several more years, the Brazilian is not looking for an exit door anytime soon, despite the noise surrounding his position in the squad.
Confirming his desire to remain at the club, Raphinha stated: “I see myself here for many years. I have a contract until 2028 and if the club wants to talk to me, I am open.”
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Flick’s tactical dilemma for the Clasico
Flick has been forced to manage his squad carefully over recent weeks, notably leaving Raphinha out of the starting lineup in the recent fixture against Osasuna as a precautionary measure. However, with the league title within reach, the manager is expected to lean heavily on the Brazilian’s experience against Los Blancos. While Raphinha may lack the “special” individual flair he attributes to Yamal, his tactical discipline and goal threat remain vital for Barcelona. The Blaugrana look to effectively end Real Madrid’s title hopes, and secure domestic silverware in front of a packed Camp Nou crowd.