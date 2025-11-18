Lamine Yamal promises 'history will be written' at Camp Nou as Barcelona star gears up for return to iconic stadium

Barca sensation Yamal has intensified the anticipation surrounding Barcelona’s return to the Camp Nou by posting another rallying message ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash with Athletic Club. The 18-year-old winger, who has been sidelined from international duty due to treatment for pubalgia, is expected to feature this weekend despite his recent fitness concerns.

Barca have been preparing for their long-awaited return to Camp Nou after more than 900 days away, and Yamal has become the unofficial face of the excitement. Earlier in the week, he had shared a photo of the renovated stadium with the caption “Special nights are coming.” Now, he has doubled down on the sentiment.

On social media, Yamal changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of him clutching the Barca badge and added a powerful line: “Montjuic was the beginning. Camp Nou is where history will be written.” The message has gone viral among supporters eager to see Barca back at their famous home.

This will mark Barca’s first match at Camp Nou since May 2023, with the club playing at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic during the extensive renovations. Despite being only 18, Yamal has already featured once at the old Camp Nou, his 2023 debut against Real Betis, and he now returns as one of the club's biggest stars.