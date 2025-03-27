Lamine Yamal names himself alongside Barcelona team-mate as 'most talented' in squad and hails Raphinha 'mentality' after Brazil star was targeted by Argentina players during international break
Lamine Yamal has named himself alongside fellow Spain international Pedri as the “most talented” players in Barcelona’s star-studded squad.
- Records being broken at just 17 years of age
- Has unwavering belief in his own ability
- Chasing down more major honours in 2025