'It's my daughter's jacket!' - Lamine Yamal brutally mocked by Barcelona team-mate Ronald Araujo for his choice of outfit after Champions League win over Dortmund
Lamine Yamal was brutally mocked by Ronald Araujo for wearing his "daughter's jacket" after Barcelona's Champions League win over Dortmund.
- Yamal shone against Dortmund in UCL
- Was spotted celebrating in the dressing room
- Put on a pink jacket which cracked up Araujo