Lamine Yamal seemingly confirms plans to buy €14m Barcelona mansion once owned by pop sensation Shakira & Gerard Pique
Yamal buys a luxury real estate
Built in 2012, the estate originally consisted of three separate buildings spread across 3,800 square feet, featuring indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a private tennis court, and even a recording studio once used by Shakira herself. When Shakira and Pique announced their split in 2022, the mansion was quickly put up for sale at €14 million (£12.5m). But despite global interest, it lingered on the market for over two years. One of the smaller residences was eventually sold separately, trimming the total price tag to €11 million (£9.5m), which is still enough to make most jaws drop. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo had earlier claimed that Yamal has now swooped in to take the keys, reportedly planning to move in with his cousin and a close friend. The young star is also believed to be preparing major renovations and will be spending a significant sum to remodel the home to fit his own tastes and lifestyle.
Getting inside Yamal’s lavish new mansion
It has been reported that there are six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The main house opens into a vast living space framed by glass walls that overlook the Mediterranean. The outdoor area boasts well-maintained lawns, a private poolside terrace, and a sleek lounge zone perfect for entertaining guests. It has been suggested that Yamal could transform Shakira’s old recording studio into a gaming room or personal cinema. The move into one of Catalonia’s most iconic properties comes just months after Yamal signed a blockbuster six-year contract with Barcelona in May. The deal reportedly nets him around €30 million (£26m) per season, which is an astonishing figure for a player still in his teens. That puts him among the highest-paid players in world football, potentially earning up to €180 million (£157m) by the time his contract runs its course. And the earnings don’t stop there. Thanks to his rising global profile and a string of lucrative endorsement deals, Forbes estimates Yamal’s total annual income could reach $43 million (£32m), which is enough to buy him a seat among the sport’s financial elite alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jude Bellingham.
Injury worries cloud the celebration
Yet while the Instagram post painted a picture of glamour, things haven’t been entirely rosy for Yamal on the pitch. The youngster has been battling a groin injury, reportedly a form of pubalgia, which is a chronic and notoriously difficult-to-treat condition that has plagued several top players, including Lionel Messi. Reports from Spain claim Barca are worried the problem could become long-term if not handled carefully.
“Pubalgia is complicated," admitted Messi during an interview with Buenos Aires radio station Club 94.7 back in 2019. “I suffer from it for a while now, I do little training and I can not play all the games. It is not a problem that can be solved overnight. I feel better now, but I still have not recovered and I still need treatment.”
Barcelona’s battle to stay in the title race
Despite the injury setback, Yamal remains central to Hansi Flick’s plans as Barcelona aim to chase down Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. He is expected to start as the German manager informed, "he’s fine. Some days he still feels a bit of pain, but he’s progressing well.” However, Pedri will be missing out as Flick also provided an update on the injury of the midfielder. "After the match in Madrid, he only had a minor discomfort, just fatigue, but when we checked it, we found the injury. We have to accept it. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon," he said. The Blaugranas currently sit five points behind their eternal rivals and will be desperate to keep the pressure on when they host Elche on Sunday.
