Lamine Yamal's Christmas in Dubai! Barcelona send teenage sensation to UAE for special injury treatment in bid to recover him for Spanish Super Cup
Lamine Yamal will spend Christmas in Dubai as Barcelona sent the 17-year-old to the UAE in an effort to speed up his recovery from a ligament injury.
- Yamal ruled out for weeks with ankle injury
- Sent to Dubai to speed up his recovery
- Barca hope to have him back in early January