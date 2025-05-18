VIDEO: Lamine Yamal channels Arjen Robben AGAIN as Barcelona wonderkid makes legendary Dutchman's trademark finish his own with another outrageous goal against Villarreal
Barcelona's teenage superstar Lamine Yamal simply cannot be stopped at the moment as he scores yet another world-class goal for the Catalan side.
- Yamal scores wondergoal against Villarreal
- Emulates Robben for second time in four days
- Brings up 42 direct goal contributions this season