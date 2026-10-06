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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon spark Hansi Flick burnout fears as Barcelona stars dominate international break

L. Yamal
Barcelona
A. Gordon
H. Flick
Spain
England
LaLiga

The exceptionally long international break is drawing to a close, leaving Barcelona boss Hansi Flick with a tricky balancing act. While stars like Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon have shone on international duty, their heavy workloads will be a major concern ahead of a demanding domestic schedule.

  • Barcelona balance success and player fatigue

    The exceptionally long three-week international break is finally nearing its conclusion, leaving Barcelona with mixed emotions, as per Mundo Deportivo. Flick's international stars have performed at an extremely high level, but their heavy workload is becoming a significant concern.

    Ten players still have fixtures to complete on Tuesday before they can return to the club. This growing accumulation of minutes will be a crucial variable for Flick to manage in the coming weeks. Yamal and Gordon have emerged as the standout performers during this period. However, their constant presence on the pitch highlights the delicate balance between international success and club fitness.

  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Yamal and Gordon shine on international duty

    Yamal has been a constant presence for Spain, starting their first three matches and racking up 203 minutes. The teenager has been in devastating form, contributing four goals and an assist for his country.

    Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has attempted to manage his workload, insisting that "nobody will exceed 270 minutes in the four matches of the break". The manager also praised the youngster's drive, defining his ambition as the "anxiety of the genius" who constantly wants to compete and be the best.

    Meanwhile, Gordon has been undroppable for England under Thomas Tuchel. The winger has played 218 minutes across three starts, scoring in every single match to continue his flying start to the season.

  • Cancelo leads the way for minutes played

    Joao Cancelo returns to Barcelona with the heaviest workload of all. The Portuguese defender has started four matches, accumulating 305 minutes and scoring against both Denmark and Norway.

    Other international players have seen their minutes managed more carefully. Pedri has played 120 minutes, while Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo have featured for 80 and 149 minutes respectively. In defence, Pau Cubarsi completed two full matches, while Jules Kounde has only played 90 minutes for France.

    There have also been minor physical scares to deal with. Eric Garcia left the Spain camp early with discomfort, and Raphinha returned from Brazil duty prematurely due to a muscle issue, though tests ruled out a serious injury.

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  • FlickGetty Images

    Flick prepares for demanding domestic schedule

    Flick must now gather his squad and assess their physical condition ahead of a brutal run of fixtures. Several players still have upcoming games, including Spain's trip to Croatia and England's home clash with Czechia. The returning stars will have barely any time to reintegrate into the Barcelona dynamic. The club host Getafe on Saturday in their first test after the break.