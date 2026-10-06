Anthony Gordon is not England's Lamine Yamal - but Barcelona's newest star deserves to be one of Thomas Tuchel's untouchables

After England's 2-0 Nations League win away in Czechia, Anthony Gordon was singled out for special praise by the opposing manager. Santi Denia previously worked with 23 members of Spain's 2026 World Cup-winning squad in their formative years, coaching several different age groups while helping to restructure the country's youth system, so he knows a talented footballer when he sees one.

"Gordon? What a player!" said the Czechia boss. "What a footballer, my God. He’s at the same level as … I don’t know, I was going to say Lamine [Yamal]. Young, daring, one-on-one, speed. And what great work English football has done bringing through players like him."

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if the Czechia backline have had nightmares about Gordon since that contest. The Barcelona winger, who moved to Camp Nou from Newcastle in a £69 million ($91m) summer deal, made a superb run into the box to nod home a teasing Trent Alexander-Arnold cross and give England the lead early in the second half. It was a goal that Gordon fully deserved for his endeavour; he posted four shots, four key passes and 33 ball carries during his 81 minutes on the pitch, and covered a grand total of 8.2 kilometres.

Denia will need to iron out a plan for Gordon when Czechia face the Three Lions again at Wembley on Tuesday, because he is currently setting the tone for Thomas Tuchel's fearsome attack. While it is still premature to put the 25-year-old in the world-class bracket, despite Denia's endorsement, he should now be considered one of England's untouchables alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.