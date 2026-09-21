VAR shocker in Madrid derby! La Liga refereeing body admits Atletico's Lee Kang-in should have been sent off for horror tackle on Real captain Federico Valverde

The CTA has recognised that Lee should have been dismissed for his horror challenge on Valverde, according to AS. Match official Ortiz Arias failed to penalise the tackle, and VAR decided against intervening.

Valverde sustained severe trauma to his left ankle after being caught by the South Korean's studs. Despite the referee having a clear view of the incident, play was allowed to continue. Real Madrid's medical staff later confirmed the extent of the damage, leaving the club deeply frustrated by the lack of on-field action.

The CTA also reviewed two other major controversies from the Metropolitano clash. They agreed with the belated VAR decision to send off Los Blancos defender Dean Huijsen for a professional foul on Giuliano Simeone. However, the committee accepted Arias's controversial choice to spare Cristian Romero a red card for a dangerous tackle on Jude Bellingham, labelling the incident as confusing.



