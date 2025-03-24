'One of the best players I’ve ever seen' - Kylian Mbappe backed to win Ballon d'Or 'several' times as Luka Modric says Real Madrid team-mate can 'do things that have never been seen before'
Luka Modric says Real Madrid team-mate Kylian Mbappe can "do things that have never been seen" and will win the Ballon d'Or several times.
- Mbappe backed to win Ballon d'Or 'several times'
- Real Madrid team-mate Modric a huge fan
- Mbappe "can do things that have never been seen"