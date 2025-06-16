Kylian Mbappe has been warned! Xabi Alonso tells Real Madrid stars they'll be dropped if they don't chase down every ball as Los Blancos prepare for first game under new coach
New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has 'warned' that even Kylian Mbappe must press and fight for every ball ahead of his first game in charge.
- Xabi brings no-nonsense coaching style
- Mbappe told to chase every ball
- New signings Trent & Huijsen set to start debut match