PSG-Mbappe-SolerGetty/GOAL
Richard Mills

Life after Kylian Mbappe looks bright! Much-changed PSG breeze past Metz as Carlos Soler steps up in absence of Real Madrid-bound frontman to ensure Ligue 1 champions end season on high note

Paris Saint-GermainKylian MbappeLigue 1MetzMetz vs Paris Saint-GermainCarlos SolerKang-In LeeReal Madrid

A Kylian Mbappe-less and youthful Paris Saint-Germain side rounded off their Ligue 1 season with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Metz on Sunday night.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • PSG beat Metz 2-0 in final Ligue 1 game
  • Mbappe & Dembele not in matchday squad
  • Soler & Lee score for much-changed side
Article continues below

Editors' Picks