Kylian Mbappe ownership regime accused of bringing 'wrong energy' to Caen by Ligue 2 club's all-time top scorer as relegation looms
Kylian Mbappe has been publicly criticised by Caen's star striker for bringing the "wrong energy" after buying the club with his investment group.
- Mbappe bought Caen with investment group Coalition Capital
- Ligue 2 club bottom of table with relegation likely
- Star striker Mendy hints at frustration over transfer policy